FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb’s Donnie Wiley hit a 2-run home run in the fourth inning for the only runs of the game as the Barons bested East Noble, while Columbia City’s Sam Gladd collected four hits to lead the Eagles over North Side at Forest Glen Park on the opening night of high school baseball sectional action in northeast Indiana.

4A at DeKalb HS

East Noble 0 DeKalb 2 (F)

4A at Huntington North HS

Columbia City 11 North Side 5 (F)

Huntington North vs. Homestead ppd. (Thursday at 5 p.m.)

3A at Jimtown HS

Tippecanoe Valley 2 Wawasee 5 (F)

Lakeland 1 West Noble 0 (2nd); suspended until 5 p.m. Thursday

3A at Angola HS

Bishop Dwenger 19 New Haven 2 (F)

3A at Bellmont HS

Oak Hill 16 Marion 2 (4th); suspended until 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Norwell vs. Mississinewa ppd. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday

3A at Yorktown HS

New Castle vs. Hamilton Heights ppd. (Thursday at 5:30 p.m.)

Yorktown vs. Jay County ppd. (Thursday at 7:30 p.m.)

2A at Westview HS

Fairfield 10 Prairie Heights 0 (F)

LaVille vs. Central Noble ppd. (Thursday)

2A at Eastside HS

Eastside 10 Churubusco 0 (F)

South Adams vs. Adams Central ppd. (Thursday at 5:30 p.m.)

2A at Wabash HS

Wabash 10 Rochester 3 (F)

Carroll (Flora) 14 Cass 8 (F)

1A at Fremont HS

Fremont at Blackhawk Christian ppd. (Thursday at 5 p.m.)

1A at Caston HS

Caston 4 West Central 2 (F)

1A at Anderson Prep HS

Daleville — Southern Wells —