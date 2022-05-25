FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb’s Donnie Wiley hit a 2-run home run in the fourth inning for the only runs of the game as the Barons bested East Noble, while Columbia City’s Sam Gladd collected four hits to lead the Eagles over North Side at Forest Glen Park on the opening night of high school baseball sectional action in northeast Indiana.
4A at DeKalb HS
East Noble 0 DeKalb 2 (F)
4A at Huntington North HS
Columbia City 11 North Side 5 (F)
Huntington North vs. Homestead ppd. (Thursday at 5 p.m.)
3A at Jimtown HS
Tippecanoe Valley 2 Wawasee 5 (F)
Lakeland 1 West Noble 0 (2nd); suspended until 5 p.m. Thursday
3A at Angola HS
Bishop Dwenger 19 New Haven 2 (F)
3A at Bellmont HS
Oak Hill 16 Marion 2 (4th); suspended until 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Norwell vs. Mississinewa ppd. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday
3A at Yorktown HS
New Castle vs. Hamilton Heights ppd. (Thursday at 5:30 p.m.)
Yorktown vs. Jay County ppd. (Thursday at 7:30 p.m.)
2A at Westview HS
Fairfield 10 Prairie Heights 0 (F)
LaVille vs. Central Noble ppd. (Thursday)
2A at Eastside HS
Eastside 10 Churubusco 0 (F)
South Adams vs. Adams Central ppd. (Thursday at 5:30 p.m.)
2A at Wabash HS
Wabash 10 Rochester 3 (F)
Carroll (Flora) 14 Cass 8 (F)
1A at Fremont HS
Fremont at Blackhawk Christian ppd. (Thursday at 5 p.m.)
1A at Caston HS
Caston 4 West Central 2 (F)
1A at Anderson Prep HS
Daleville — Southern Wells —