5/24 Opening Night of IHSAA girls sectional softball tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –
4A Sectional 4 at Northridge
Warsaw 0 Goshen 9 (F)
4A Sectional 5 at DeKalb
DeKalb 0 Carroll 12 (F-5)
Leo — Snider —
4A Sectional 6 at Columbia City
Columbia City 22 Homestead 6 (F-5)
North Side — South Side —
3A Sectional 21 at Jimtown
West Noble — NorthWood —
3A Sectional 22 at Angola
Concordia 3 Bishop Dwenger 11 (F)
3A Sectional 23 at Norwell
Norwell 8 Heritage 3 (F)
2A Sectional 36 at Eastside
Churubusco 2 South Adams 12 (F-6)
2A Sectional 37 at Wabash
Wabash 0 Cass 11 (F)
Whitko 7 Manchester 4 (F)
1A Sectional 51 at Lakewood Park
Bethany Christian 2 Lakewood Park Christian 6 (F)
1A Sectional 52 at North Miami
Northfield 4 North Miami 2 (F)
North White 0 Caston 11 (F)