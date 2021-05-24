5/24 Opening Night of IHSAA girls sectional softball tournament

4A Sectional 4 at Northridge
Warsaw 0 Goshen 9 (F)

4A Sectional 5 at DeKalb
DeKalb 0 Carroll 12 (F-5)
Leo — Snider —

4A Sectional 6 at Columbia City
Columbia City 22 Homestead 6 (F-5)
North Side — South Side —

3A Sectional 21 at Jimtown
West Noble — NorthWood —

3A Sectional 22 at Angola
Concordia 3 Bishop Dwenger 11 (F)

3A Sectional 23 at Norwell
Norwell 8 Heritage 3 (F)

2A Sectional 36 at Eastside
Churubusco 2 South Adams 12 (F-6)

2A Sectional 37 at Wabash
Wabash 0 Cass 11 (F)
Whitko 7 Manchester 4 (F)

1A Sectional 51 at Lakewood Park
Bethany Christian 2 Lakewood Park Christian 6 (F)

1A Sectional 52 at North Miami
Northfield 4 North Miami 2 (F)
North White 0 Caston 11 (F)

