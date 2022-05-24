FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll edged DeKalb 2-0 while 3A no. 6 Leo bested Bishop Dwenger 5-0 in some of the area’s top sectional softball games from Tuesday night.
4A at Carroll HS
DeKalb 0 Carroll 2 (F)
East Noble 3 Northrop 5 (F)
4A at Columbia City HS
Wayne 0 Columbia City 14 (F-5)
Huntington North 8 Homestead 7 (F)
3A at Wawasee HS
Jimtown 10 Lakeland 3 (F)
3A at Garrett HS
Garrett 1 Angola 9 (F)
Bishop Dwenger 0 Leo5 (F)
3A at Bellmont HS
Norwell vs. Marion (Forfeit); Norwell advances
Misssissinewa 4 Bellmont 10 (F)
3A at Delta HS
Hamilton Heights 0 Yorktown 2 (F)
Jay County 2 New Castle 7 (F)
2A at Westview HS
LaVille 0 Westview 11 (F)
Central Noble — Prairie Heights —
2A at Eastside HS
Bishop Luers — Bluffton —
Woodlan — Churubusco —
2A at Wabash HS
Whitko — Rochester —
Wabash — Cass —
1A at Fremont HS
Canterbury 0 Fremont 21 (F-5)
Lakewood Park Christian 1 Elkhart Christian Academy 7 (F)
1A at North Miami HS
North Miami 4 West Central 2 (F)
North White — Caston —