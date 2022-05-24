FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll edged DeKalb 2-0 while 3A no. 6 Leo bested Bishop Dwenger 5-0 in some of the area’s top sectional softball games from Tuesday night.

4A at Carroll HS

DeKalb 0 Carroll 2 (F)

East Noble 3 Northrop 5 (F)

4A at Columbia City HS

Wayne 0 Columbia City 14 (F-5)

Huntington North 8 Homestead 7 (F)

3A at Wawasee HS

Jimtown 10 Lakeland 3 (F)

3A at Garrett HS

Garrett 1 Angola 9 (F)

Bishop Dwenger 0 Leo5 (F)

3A at Bellmont HS

Norwell vs. Marion (Forfeit); Norwell advances

Misssissinewa 4 Bellmont 10 (F)

3A at Delta HS

Hamilton Heights 0 Yorktown 2 (F)

Jay County 2 New Castle 7 (F)

2A at Westview HS

LaVille 0 Westview 11 (F)

Central Noble — Prairie Heights —

2A at Eastside HS

Bishop Luers — Bluffton —

Woodlan — Churubusco —

2A at Wabash HS

Whitko — Rochester —

Wabash — Cass —

1A at Fremont HS

Canterbury 0 Fremont 21 (F-5)

Lakewood Park Christian 1 Elkhart Christian Academy 7 (F)

1A at North Miami HS

North Miami 4 West Central 2 (F)

North White — Caston —