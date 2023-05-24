FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional play is underway for baseball teams across the Hoosier state. In northeast Indiana, DeKalb outlasted Northrop in a 3-2 win to advance to Friday’s sectional semifinal round at Carroll.

Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of Wednesday’s sectional action across northeast Indiana.

Class 4A at Carroll

Northrop 2 DeKalb 3

Class 4A at Huntington North

Huntington North 10 New Haven 3

Homestead 5 Columbia City 0

Class 3A at Garrett

Garrett 3 Concordia 6

Class 3A at NorthWood

West Noble 0 Lakeland 9

East Noble 8 Wawasee 4

Class 3A at Oak Hill

Peru 7 Oak Hill 6

Mississinewa 1 Norwell 4

Class 2A at Wabash

Bremen 11 Pioneer 1

Wabash 1 LaVille 4

Class 2A at Blackford

South Adams 2 Eastbrook 0

Adams Central 6 Blackford 4

Class 2A at Westview

Churubusco 1 Westview 11

Prairie Heights — Eastside —

Class A at Fremont

Bethany Christian 0 Canterbury 5

Class A at Caston

West Central 3 North White 2

Caston 2 Southwood 12