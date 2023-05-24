FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional play is underway for baseball teams across the Hoosier state. In northeast Indiana, DeKalb outlasted Northrop in a 3-2 win to advance to Friday’s sectional semifinal round at Carroll.
Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of Wednesday’s sectional action across northeast Indiana.
Class 4A at Carroll
Northrop 2 DeKalb 3
Class 4A at Huntington North
Huntington North 10 New Haven 3
Homestead 5 Columbia City 0
Class 3A at Garrett
Garrett 3 Concordia 6
Class 3A at NorthWood
West Noble 0 Lakeland 9
East Noble 8 Wawasee 4
Class 3A at Oak Hill
Peru 7 Oak Hill 6
Mississinewa 1 Norwell 4
Class 2A at Wabash
Bremen 11 Pioneer 1
Wabash 1 LaVille 4
Class 2A at Blackford
South Adams 2 Eastbrook 0
Adams Central 6 Blackford 4
Class 2A at Westview
Churubusco 1 Westview 11
Prairie Heights — Eastside —
Class A at Fremont
Bethany Christian 0 Canterbury 5
Class A at Caston
West Central 3 North White 2
Caston 2 Southwood 12