FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop, Columbia City, and Eastside all ten-run ruled their opponent in five innings on the opening night of softball sectionals in northeast Indiana.

At Carroll High School, Alexis Key threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts while also adding 5 RBI at the plate in a 11-0 win by Northrop over Snider in five innings. Northrop advances to face East Noble at 8 p.m. in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

At Columbia City the host Eagles tallied 7 runs in the bottom of the first and 10 runs in the second on the way to a 24-0 win over South Side in five innings. The Eagles move on to face Wayne at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

In 2A action in Butler, it was host Eastside run-ruling South Adams 14-2 in five innings. The Blazers now face Adams Central on Wednesday.

4A at Carroll HS

Snider 0 Northrop 11 (F-5)

4A at Columbia City HS

South Side 0 Columbia City 24 (F-5)

North Side 0 Homestead 10 (F-5)

3A at Garrett HS

New Haven 0 Angola 1 (F-8)

Leo 13 Concordia 0 (F)

3A at Bellmont HS

Heritage 1 Bellmont 7 (F)

3A at Wawasee HS

West Noble 4 NorthWood 10 (F)

2A at Eastside HS

Eastside 14 South Adams 2 (F-5)

2A at Wabash HS

Rochester 6 Tippecanoe Valley 3 (F)

Manchester 6 Cass 9 (4th)

1A at Fremont HS

Elkhart Christian Academy 29 Hamilton 0 (F-5)

1A at North Miami HS

West Central 13 Northfield 0 (F-5)

Southwood 0 Caston 17 (F-5)

1A at Daleville HS

Liberty Christian 0 Cowan 9 (F)

