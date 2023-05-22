COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – IHSAA softball sectionals got underway at most northeast Indiana sites on Monday night, including at Columbia City High School where Homestead bested South Side 14-1 in five innings to open sectional play while Huntington North won a thriller against the host Eagles in the nightcap by a score of 3-2.

4A at Columbia City

South Side 1 Homestead 14

Columbia City 3 Huntington North 2

4A at DeKalb

Snider 4 DeKalb 14

4A at Penn

Elkhart 17 Warsaw 5

Penn 10 Northridge 1

3A at NorthWood

Wawasee 5 Fairfield 7

East Noble 12 West Noble 2

3A at Angola

Bishop Dwenger 0 Leo 9

3A at Bellmont

Norwell 6 Oak Hill 4

2A at Eastside

Central Noble 6 Prairie Heights 4

2A at Manchester

Bluffton 3 South Adams 10

Whitko 2 Manchester 5

2A at Rochester

North Judson San Pierre 5 Wabash 1

Rochester 5 Winamac 9

1A at North Miami

Southwood 7 North Miami 2

West Central 13 North White 0

1A at Daleville

Southern Wells 1 Wes-Del 13

Cowan 14 Tri-Central 0