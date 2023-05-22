COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – IHSAA softball sectionals got underway at most northeast Indiana sites on Monday night, including at Columbia City High School where Homestead bested South Side 14-1 in five innings to open sectional play while Huntington North won a thriller against the host Eagles in the nightcap by a score of 3-2.
4A at Columbia City
South Side 1 Homestead 14
Columbia City 3 Huntington North 2
4A at DeKalb
Snider 4 DeKalb 14
4A at Penn
Elkhart 17 Warsaw 5
Penn 10 Northridge 1
3A at NorthWood
Wawasee 5 Fairfield 7
East Noble 12 West Noble 2
3A at Angola
Bishop Dwenger 0 Leo 9
3A at Bellmont
Norwell 6 Oak Hill 4
2A at Eastside
Central Noble 6 Prairie Heights 4
2A at Manchester
Bluffton 3 South Adams 10
Whitko 2 Manchester 5
2A at Rochester
North Judson San Pierre 5 Wabash 1
Rochester 5 Winamac 9
1A at North Miami
Southwood 7 North Miami 2
West Central 13 North White 0
1A at Daleville
Southern Wells 1 Wes-Del 13
Cowan 14 Tri-Central 0