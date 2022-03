FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A quartet of Northrop Bruins signed off on their college choices on Wednesday.

Softball player Alexa Huth will continue her athletic career at the University of Indianapolis.

Aniyah Moore will run track and field for Muskingum University.

Jarick Aguilar is staying close by to continue his soccer career at Trine University.

Amanda Thatcher will head down I-69 to play basketball at Anderson University.