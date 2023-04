FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fearsome foursome of Bishop Dwenger seniors are off to play at the collegiate level after Wednesday’s signing day ceremony.

In football, tight end Preston Ross is heading to Muncie to play college football at Ball State. Ashton Skarie is staying in Fort Wayne to play with Saint Francis, while Sam Trabel-Weir will head north to Lawrence Technological University in Michigan.

In baseball, Keegan McMahon is crossing state lines to play with Lourdes University.