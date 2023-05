ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Four seniors from Angola are off to play at the collegiate level after signing their letters on intent on Friday.

Ashley Villa Romero is heading next door to compete in track and field at Trine University. In volleyball, Kadence Conrad is competing nearby at Indiana Tech. In wrestling, Josh Kunkle is staying in northeast Indiana to attend Manchester University. Baseball senior Alec Bixler is continuing his career at Indiana University South Bend.