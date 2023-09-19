MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A No. 9 Woodlan and Heritage squared off in a key ACAC match on Tuesday with the Warriors winning 3-1 (25-20). 26-24, 29-31, 25-22) to headline the area prep volleyball scene.

Lauren Snyder led the Warriors with 20 kills while Taylor Kneubuhler and Marissa Smith added 9 kills apiece.

Woodlan improves to 15-3 (4-0 ACAC) and will travel to Antwerp on Thursday.

Heritage falls to 7-10 overall (1-3 ACAC) and plays at Bishop Luers on Wednesday.

