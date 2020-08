FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 9 Concordia swept Homestead 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-13) on Monday night in an early season match-up between two solid programs in northeast Indiana.

Concordia, who opened the season with a 3-0 win over Indianapolis Lutheran on Saturday, now travels to Warsaw on Tuesday night.

Homestead’s next match is at Bishop Luers Tuesday night.