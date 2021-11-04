3A no. 8 Garrett opens season in style with win over Woodlan

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Bailey Kelham tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead 3A no. 8 Garrett to a 55-24 win over Woodlan at Paul Bateman Gymnasium on Thursday night.
It was the season opener for Garrett, as the Railroaders move to 1-0 while Woodlan falls to 1-1.
Morgan Ostrowski added 16 points and 6 rebounds for Garrett while Nataley Armstrong had 4 points and 10 assists.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Caston 50, Argos 37
Churubusco 49, Lakewood Park 33
Clinton Prairie 51, Fountain Central 12
Delphi 33, Rossville 24
Frankton 51, Tri-Central 35
Greenwood 56, Greenfield 20
Greenwood Christian 65, Indpls Shortridge 16
LaVille 39, Jimtown 33
Madison Shawe 30, Christian Academy 27, OT
McCutcheon 56, Faith Christian 42
Mississinewa 58, Northfield 53
N. Daviess 50, Bloomington Lighthouse 16
New Palestine 78, Connersville 29
Noblesville 81, Lawrence North 56
NorthWood 58, S. Bend Riley 18
S. Bend Adams 49, Michigan City Marquette 37
Shenandoah 61, Elwood 12
Tri-West 58, Southmont 37
Twin Lakes 66, Cass 36
W. Lafayette 59, Logansport 37
W. Noble 61, Bethany Christian 36
Wes-Del 55, Anderson Prep Academy 30
Westview 39, E. Noble 33