DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Billed as one of the top matches of the year in northeast Indiana the Dwenger-Bellmont tilt live up to expectation on Monday night in Decatur as the 3A no. 5 Saints rallied to beat 3A no. 1 Bellmont 3-2 (25-18, 20-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-12).

Eva Hudson led Dwenger with 28 kills while Kristin Bobay added 14 as the Saints improved to 17-2 overall.

Bellmont was paced by freshman Delaney Lawson with 16 kills while Avery Ball added 10 as the Squaws drop to 12-4 overall.