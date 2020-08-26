3A no. 5 Carroll blanks Canterbury

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 5 Carroll shutout perennial powerhouse Canterbury 3-0 on Tuesday night to headline area boys soccer in northeast Indiana.

Sophomore Brayden Macy tallied two first half goals as the Chargers led 2-0 at the break. Jacob Butler tallied a goal in the 69th minute to set the final at 3-0.

Logan Gonzalez and Parker Augenstein combined in goal to record a shutout for the Chargers. Saed Anabtawi tallied nine saves for Canterbury.

Carroll improves to 3-0 on the season while Canterbury drops to 1-3 on the season.