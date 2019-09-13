3A no. 3 Dwenger sweeps Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 3 Bishop Dwenger swept 4A powerhouse Carroll 3-0 (28-26, 25-21, 25-22) in a tightly contested volleyball match on Thursday night.

Dwenger was led by Xavier University recruit Delaney Hogan with 16 kills. Southern Indiana University recruit Taya Dazey added 14 kills and 4 aces while sophomore Eva Hudson tallied 11 kills.

Carroll was led by sophomore Kaley Matney with 12 kills.

BD improves to 10-2 overall this season. Their next match is at home next Tuesday against Bishop Luers.

Carroll falls to 11-4 overall with the loss. Their next match is at home Saturday against 3A no. 1 Muncie Burris.