3A no. 3 Bellmont sweeps 3A no. 18 Heritage in volleyball

High School Sports

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 3 Bellmont bested 3A no. 18 Heritage 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-18) to headline area prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.

Delaney Lawson led Bellmont with 10 kills while Jackie Sutter added 9 and Meg Saalfrank 5.

