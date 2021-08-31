3A no. 3 Bellmont sweeps 3A no. 18 Heritage in volleyball

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 3 Bellmont bested 3A no. 18 Heritage 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-18) to headline area prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Delaney Lawson led Bellmont with 10 kills while Jackie Sutter added 9 and Meg Saalfrank 5.
