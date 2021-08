FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 3 Bellmont edged 3A no. 11 Concordia in five sets (25-15, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13) in an epic match Tuesday night at Concordia Lutheran High School to headline area prep volleyball action.

Jersey Loyer led Concordia with 20 kills as the Cadets drop to 3-1 on the season.

With the victory Bellmont moves to 2-1 on the year, with that lone loss coming at 3A no. 1 Bishop Dwenger last week.