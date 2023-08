ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – In a battle between two top ten teams in the 3A state poll, third-ranked Angola swept no. 8 Bishop Dwenger 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-18) on Wednesday night to headline area volleyball action.

Angola improves to 2-0 on the season and will face East Noble at home on Wednesday.

Dwenger drops to 1-3 overall with their next scheduled match on Tuesday at Leo.