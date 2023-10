ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 3 Angola defeated 3A no. 8 Bishop Dwenger 3-0 (26-24, 25-11, 25-11) to open girls volleyball sectional play on Tuesday night up in Angola. The Hornets advance to face Garrett in the sectional semifinals at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Maya Harris led the Hornets with 14 kills while Mya Ball and Morgan Gaerte added 11 kills apiece. Senior Audrey Hudson paced the Saints with 10 kills.

Meanwhile down at Norwell it was 3A no. 1 Bellmont with a 3-0 (25-3, 25-9, 25-6) victory over Mississinewa. The Braves now take on Oak Hill at 11 a.m. Saturday.

3A at Angola

Bishop Dwenger 0 Angola 3

Hornets vs. Garrett at 11 a.m. Saturday

3A at Norwell

Mississinewa 0 Bellmont 3

Braves vs. Oak Hill at 11 a.m. Saturday

2A at Eastern

Eastbrook 1 Madison-Grant 3

Argylls vs. Elwood at 11 a.m. Saturday