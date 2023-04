LEO, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 2 Leo improved to 14-0 on the season by beating Norwell 15-1 in five innings on Monday in the conference opener for both teams.

Ellie Sauder homered at the plate and struck out four on the mound to earn the win for the Lions. Haley Schott, Leah May, and Makena Markle each had two hits to pace the Lions offense.