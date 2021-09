FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 2 Homestead moved to 12-0 on the season thanks to a big second half in a 3-1 victory over rival Carroll on Monday night at Pat Teagarden Field to headline area prep girls soccer.

Carroll led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a goal from Maddy Welker. However, the Spartans responded with three second half goals from Amelia White to secure the victory.

Carroll falls to 5-4-4 overall with the loss.