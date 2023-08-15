FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Utah State recruit Delaney Lawson led the way with 17 kills as 3A no. 2 Bellmont swept 3A no. 8 Bishop Dwenger 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 26-24) Tuesday night in Fort Wayne in a battle of two of the area’s top volleyball programs.

In addition to Lawson, MaryKate Scheumann added 11 kills for the Braves, who were playing their first match of the season.

Lindsay Snyder led the Saints with 10 kills while Jillian Tippmann added 8. The Saints are now 1-2 on the season ahead of Wednesday night’s big road match at 3A no. 3 Angola.