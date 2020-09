FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 1 Bellmont lived up to its latest ranking in state poll as the Squaws bested Carroll 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24) Wednesday night at Charger Fieldhouse.

Bellmont improves to 6-1 on the season. The Squaws were led by Meg Saalfrank and Delaney Lawson with 10 kills apiece.

Carroll falls to 10-5 overall this season. The Chargers were led by Aliyah Saylor and Kaley Matney with 9 kills apiece.