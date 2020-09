LEO, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 1 Bellmont bested Leo 3-1 (25-12, 25-27, 25-17, 29-27) on Thursday night in a key Northeast Eight match-up to headline area volleyball action.

Bellmont now improves to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the NE8.

Leo falls to 9-5 overall and 2-1 in conference.