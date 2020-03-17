32nd annual North/South All-Star Classic postponed

INDIANAPOLIS – Current plans are on hold for the upcoming 32nd annual North/South Indiana All-Star Classic for 2020.

Hoosier Basketball Magazine and Heritage Hills High School have been in communication and are aware of COVID19 and the jeopardy that it causes with hosting such an event. For now the date of the 2020 North/South Indiana All-Star Classic has been postponed from its Sunday, April 5th scheduled date.

This statewide all-star doubleheader will NOT be played on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Both Heritage Hills High School and Hoosier Basketball Magazine are hopeful that this classic can be rescheduled for another date later this spring.

Please view hoosierbasketballmagazine.com for updated information regarding the North/South Indiana All-Star Classic over the next few weeks. Also, follow Hoosier Basketball Magazine on Twitter at HoosierBasketball@HBBMagazine for additional information.

An elite group of Indiana’s senior basketball players HAD planned to convene at Heritage Hills High School to prepare for the 32nd annual North/South Indiana All-Star Classic. This girls’ and boys’ doubleheader WAS scheduled to be played on Sunday, April 5th (but that date is no longer possible).