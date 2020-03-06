3/6 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) - The Wayne Trace boys took care of business early on Thursday night while the Wayne Trace girls had no problem in the nightcap at their location as both Raiders teams advanced to this weekend's action in the Ohio state tournament.

The Wayne Trace boys bested Lima Central Catholic 65-58 at Elida High School. They advance to face Ottawa-Glandorf in the Division III district title game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lima Senior High School.