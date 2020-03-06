3/6 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
4A at Carroll HS
Carroll — Northrop —
Snider — East Noble —
4A at Huntington North HS
New Haven — Huntington North —
South Side — Homestead —
4A at Elkhart Central
Elkhart Memorial — Northridge —
Penn — Warsaw —
3A at Norwell HS
Norwell — Bellmont —
Heritage — Mississinewa —
3A at Garrett HS
Angola — Concordia —
Woodlan — Leo —
3A at NorthWood HS
West Noble — NorthWood —
Wawasee — Lakeland —
3A at New Castle HS
Jay County — Hamilton Heights —
Delta — Yorktown —
2A at Manchester HS
Wabash — Canterbury —
South Adams — Blackhawk Christian —
2A at Westview HS
Churubusco — Westview —
Bremen — Central Noble —
2A at Blackford HS
Eastbrook — Tipton —
Taylor — Blackford —
1A at Fremont HS
Elkhart Christian Academy — Hamilton —
Lakewood Park Christian — Fremont —
1A at Southern Wells HS
Lakeland Christian — Northfield —
Southwood — Southern Wells —
OHIO BOYS BASKETBALL
Division IV District Title Game at Defiance HS
Toledo Christian — Antwerp —