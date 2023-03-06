GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Four sectionals involving area teams wrapped up on Monday night, with Dwenger and Westview bringing home sectional titles to northeast Indiana as the Saints shocked Concordia on a buzzer beater from Aslan Nolan while the Warriors jumped out to an early lead to beat Central Noble.
3A Sectional Championship at Garrett
Bishop Dwenger 36 Concordia 33
Dwenger advances to 3A regional at New Castle Saturday vs. Twin Lakes at 4 p.m.
3A Sectional Championship at NorthWood
West Noble 24 NorthWood 57
NorthWood advances to 3A regional at S.B. Washington vs. Lake Station Edison at 1 p.m. Saturday
2A Sectional Championship at Westview
Westview 78 Central Noble 65
Westview advances to 2A regional at North Judson-San Pierre at 5 p.m. Saturday vs. Gary 21st Century
2A Sectional Championship at Rochester
Wabash 56 Lewis Cass 61
Cass advances to 2A regional at North Judson-San Pierre at 2 p.m. Saturday vs. North Judson-San Pierre