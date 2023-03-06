GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Four sectionals involving area teams wrapped up on Monday night, with Dwenger and Westview bringing home sectional titles to northeast Indiana as the Saints shocked Concordia on a buzzer beater from Aslan Nolan while the Warriors jumped out to an early lead to beat Central Noble.

🚨 ASLAN NOLAN AT THE BUZZER 🚨



The @BDHSBasketball sophomore drills this shot to clinch Bishop Dwenger's first sectional title in eight seasons!@aslannolan23 @The_Saintuary @BishopDwengerHS pic.twitter.com/HluSk4Atif — Josh Ayen (@Josh_Ayen) March 7, 2023

3A Sectional Championship at Garrett

Bishop Dwenger 36 Concordia 33

Dwenger advances to 3A regional at New Castle Saturday vs. Twin Lakes at 4 p.m.

3A Sectional Championship at NorthWood

West Noble 24 NorthWood 57

NorthWood advances to 3A regional at S.B. Washington vs. Lake Station Edison at 1 p.m. Saturday

2A Sectional Championship at Westview

Westview 78 Central Noble 65

Westview advances to 2A regional at North Judson-San Pierre at 5 p.m. Saturday vs. Gary 21st Century

2A Sectional Championship at Rochester

Wabash 56 Lewis Cass 61

Cass advances to 2A regional at North Judson-San Pierre at 2 p.m. Saturday vs. North Judson-San Pierre