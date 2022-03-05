FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a thrilling week of sectional basketball, eight teams from northeast Indiana brought home the hardware in a jam-packed Saturday night of prep hoops.

In one of the area’s most anticipated match-ups, 2A no. 3 Central Noble bested 2A no. 2 Eastside 50-36 for the sectional title at Westview High School. It was the third contest between the Cougars and Blazers this season, with the programs splitting the first two games. University of Wisconsin recruit Connor Essegian led Central Noble with 24 points while Logan Fry paced Eastside with 12.

Down at Bluffton High School it was 2A no. 4 Blackhawk Christian over Adams Central 60-46. Josh Furst led the Braves with 21 while Gage Sefton added 14.

In 3A action at Paul Bateman Gymnasium 3A no. 8 Leo topped a hard-charging Concordia team by a score of 50-43. Ayden Ruble paced the Lions with 14 points while Caedmon Bontrager added 12. Sophomore Ajani Washington led the Cadets with 25 points.

At the Castle in Ossian was host Norwell withstanding a tough challenge from Oak Hill as the 3A no. 7 Knights edged the Golden Eagles 62-61. Luke McBride had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights while Luke Graft added 22 points.

In 4A sectional title action in Huntington it was 4A no. 4 Homestead edging SAC rival South Side 51-48. Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer led the Spartans with 16 points while Kyron Kaopuiki added 11. Ashton Johnson led the Archers with 22 points.

At DeKalb High School Snider survived a showdown with SAC rival Northrop, as the Panthers beat the Bruins 72-69. Karson Jenkins led the Panthers with 39 points while Elijah Davis chipped in with 13. Northrop was led by UIC recruit Jalen Jackson’s 27 points, while Devin Campos added 20 and Dalman Alexander 15.

In 1A action, Southwood bested Lakeland Christian 58-57 to win the sectional title at Southern Wells while Fremont won a sectional title on its own court, as the Eagles topped Elkhart Christian 58-47 for the crown.

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Sectionals

Championship

Class 4A