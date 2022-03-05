FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a thrilling week of sectional basketball, eight teams from northeast Indiana brought home the hardware in a jam-packed Saturday night of prep hoops.
In one of the area’s most anticipated match-ups, 2A no. 3 Central Noble bested 2A no. 2 Eastside 50-36 for the sectional title at Westview High School. It was the third contest between the Cougars and Blazers this season, with the programs splitting the first two games. University of Wisconsin recruit Connor Essegian led Central Noble with 24 points while Logan Fry paced Eastside with 12.
Down at Bluffton High School it was 2A no. 4 Blackhawk Christian over Adams Central 60-46. Josh Furst led the Braves with 21 while Gage Sefton added 14.
In 3A action at Paul Bateman Gymnasium 3A no. 8 Leo topped a hard-charging Concordia team by a score of 50-43. Ayden Ruble paced the Lions with 14 points while Caedmon Bontrager added 12. Sophomore Ajani Washington led the Cadets with 25 points.
At the Castle in Ossian was host Norwell withstanding a tough challenge from Oak Hill as the 3A no. 7 Knights edged the Golden Eagles 62-61. Luke McBride had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights while Luke Graft added 22 points.
In 4A sectional title action in Huntington it was 4A no. 4 Homestead edging SAC rival South Side 51-48. Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer led the Spartans with 16 points while Kyron Kaopuiki added 11. Ashton Johnson led the Archers with 22 points.
At DeKalb High School Snider survived a showdown with SAC rival Northrop, as the Panthers beat the Bruins 72-69. Karson Jenkins led the Panthers with 39 points while Elijah Davis chipped in with 13. Northrop was led by UIC recruit Jalen Jackson’s 27 points, while Devin Campos added 20 and Dalman Alexander 15.
In 1A action, Southwood bested Lakeland Christian 58-57 to win the sectional title at Southern Wells while Fremont won a sectional title on its own court, as the Eagles topped Elkhart Christian 58-47 for the crown.
Saturday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Sectionals
Championship
Class 4A
- Lake Central(equals)
Munster 59, Lake Central 44
- Portage(equals)
Chesterton 59, Portage 31
- Plymouth(equals)
S. Bend Adams 78, Michigan City 71
- Elkhart(equals)
Penn 68, Concord 44
- DeKalb(equals)
Ft. Wayne Snider 72, Ft. Wayne Northrop 69
- Huntington North(equals)
Homestead 51, Ft. Wayne South 48
- Logansport(equals)
Kokomo 49, Lafayette Jeff 42
- Noblesville(equals)
Westfield 59, Carmel 54
- Greenfield-Central(equals)
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 83, New Palestine 68
- Indpls N. Central(equals)
Indpls Cathedral 63, Lawrence North 49
- Ben Davis(equals)
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Southport 44
- Terre Haute North(equals)
Terre Haute North 49, Avon 43
- Greenwood(equals)
Franklin 54, Center Grove 45
- Martinsville(equals)
Bloomington North 32, Bloomington South 28, OT
- Seymour(equals)
Floyd Central 77, Jeffersonville 38
- Ev. North(equals)
Ev. North 63, Ev. Harrison 49
Class 3A(equals)
- Hanover Central(equals)
Lighthouse CPA 74, Calumet 59
- Kankakee Valley(equals)
Culver Academy 64, New Prairie 26
- Mishawaka Marian(equals)
Mishawaka Marian 46, Glenn 43
- Maconaquah(equals)
Peru 47, Benton Central 43
- Wawasee(equals)
NorthWood 40, Wawasee 23
- Garrett(equals)
Leo 50, Ft. Wayne Concordia 43
- Norwell(equals)
Norwell 62, Oak Hill 61
- New Castle(equals)
Yorktown 60, Jay Co. 41
- Frankfort(equals)
Danville 67, Tri-West 63
- Edgewood(equals)
Brownstown 58, Northview 39
- Lebanon(equals)
Indpls Brebeuf 37, Guerin Catholic 35
- Speedway(equals)
Beech Grove 59, Indpls Washington 52
- Connersville(equals)
Lawrenceburg 45, Franklin Co. 39
- Salem(equals)
N. Harrison 57, Scottsburg 47
- Princeton(equals)
Sullivan 55, Pike Central 53, OT
- Boonville(equals)
Ev. Bosse 66, Ev. Memorial 63
Class 2A(equals)
- Whiting(equals)
Hammond Noll 66, Lake Station 63
- N. Judson(equals)
N. Judson 57, Westville 54
- Westview(equals)
Central Noble 50, Eastside 36
- Bluffton(equals)
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 60, Adams Central 46
- Winamac(equals)
Rensselaer 47, Cass 43
- Western Boone(equals)
Carroll (Flora) 62, Rossville 36
- Tipton(equals)
Tipton 60, Madison-Grant 51
- Alexandria(equals)
Monroe Central 54, Lapel 41
- Hagerstown(equals)
Eastern Hancock 61, Northeastern 48
- Park Tudor(equals)
University 67, Heritage Christian 57
- S. Putnam(equals)
Southmont 65, Parke Heritage 48
- S. Ripley(equals)
Triton Central 40, S. Ripley 35
- Southwestern (Hanover)(equals)
Providence 56, Southwestern (Hanover) 32
- Tell City(equals)
Paoli 68, Eastern (Pekin) 61, OT
- N. Knox(equals)
Linton 37, S. Knox 33
- Southridge(equals)
Forest Park 46, N. Posey 41
Class 1A(equals)
- Kouts(equals)
Gary 21st Century 67, Michigan City Marquette 56
- Triton(equals)
Triton 45, Argos 39
- Fremont(equals)
Fremont 58, Elkhart Christian 47
- Tri-County(equals)
N. White 65, Pioneer 46
- Southern Wells(equals)
Southwood 58, Lakeland Christian 57
- Attica(equals)
Lafayette Catholic 63, N. Vermillion 24
- Wes-Del(equals)
Liberty Christian 85, Daleville 50
- Blue River(equals)
Blue River 63, Randolph Southern 56
- White River Valley(equals)
Bloomfield 47, N. Central (Farmersburg) 39
- Bethesda Christian(equals)
Indpls Metro 56, Bethesda Christian 48
- Indpls Lutheran(equals)
Indpls Lutheran 48, Greenwood Christian 41
- Southwestern (Shelby)(equals)
Jac-Cen-Del 61, Hauser 46
- Borden(equals)
Borden 53, Christian Academy 51
- Edinburgh(equals)
Edinburgh 49, W. Washington 38
- Loogootee(equals)
N. Daviess 35, Barr-Reeve 29
- Springs Valley(equals)
Springs Valley 66, Dubois 54