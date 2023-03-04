FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mother nature may have delayed the hysteria, but sectional basketball resumed in full force on Saturday in northeast Indiana.
In Class 4A, Wayne earned their first sectional title in 29 years after the Generals knocked off Homestead, 55-53. Jevon Lewis Jr. rattled in a mid-range jumper as time expired to give the Generals their second win of the season over the Spartans.
At Carroll High School, Tae Tae Johnson led the way with 26 points as North Side knocked off Northrop, 64-48.
In Class 3A, third-ranked Norwell fell in an upset to host Peru, 78-68. The Knights finish the season with a 22-4 record.
At the Stardome, Blackhawk Christian topped Adams Central for the second straight year in a low-scoring affair. Isaac Smith led the Braves with 13 to help Blackhawk Christian earn their sixth straight sectional crown.
Finally in Class A, Southwood earned their fourth straight sectional title after topping Canterbury at home, 70-57.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Class 4A
5. Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Championship
Ft. Wayne North 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 48
6. Columbia City
Semifinals
Ft. Wayne Wayne 57, Ft. Wayne South 56
Homestead 59, Columbia City 51
Championship
Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Homestead 53
Class 3A
23. Peru
Championship
Peru 78, Norwell 68
20. NorthWood
Semifinals
NorthWood 59, Fairfield 33
W. Noble 57, Lakeland 53
21. Garrett
Semifinals
Ft. Wayne Concordia 58, Woodlan 48
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 61, Heritage 41
Class 2A
37. S. Adams
Championship
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 39, Adams Central 32
35. Westview
Semifinals
Central Noble 51, Prairie Hts. 45
Westview 50, Eastside 26
Class 1A
51. Hamilton
Semifinals
Bethany Christian 37, Elkhart Christian 36
Lakeland Christian 50, Lakewood Park 34
Championship
Bethany Christian 63, Lakeland Christian 49
53. Southwood
Championship
Southwood 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 57