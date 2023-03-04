FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mother nature may have delayed the hysteria, but sectional basketball resumed in full force on Saturday in northeast Indiana.

In Class 4A, Wayne earned their first sectional title in 29 years after the Generals knocked off Homestead, 55-53. Jevon Lewis Jr. rattled in a mid-range jumper as time expired to give the Generals their second win of the season over the Spartans.

At Carroll High School, Tae Tae Johnson led the way with 26 points as North Side knocked off Northrop, 64-48.

In Class 3A, third-ranked Norwell fell in an upset to host Peru, 78-68. The Knights finish the season with a 22-4 record.

At the Stardome, Blackhawk Christian topped Adams Central for the second straight year in a low-scoring affair. Isaac Smith led the Braves with 13 to help Blackhawk Christian earn their sixth straight sectional crown.

Finally in Class A, Southwood earned their fourth straight sectional title after topping Canterbury at home, 70-57.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Class 4A

5. Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Championship

Ft. Wayne North 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 48

6. Columbia City

Semifinals

Ft. Wayne Wayne 57, Ft. Wayne South 56

Homestead 59, Columbia City 51

Championship

Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Homestead 53

Class 3A

23. Peru

Championship

Peru 78, Norwell 68

20. NorthWood

Semifinals

NorthWood 59, Fairfield 33

W. Noble 57, Lakeland 53

21. Garrett

Semifinals

Ft. Wayne Concordia 58, Woodlan 48

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 61, Heritage 41

Class 2A

37. S. Adams

Championship

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 39, Adams Central 32

35. Westview

Semifinals

Central Noble 51, Prairie Hts. 45

Westview 50, Eastside 26

Class 1A

51. Hamilton

Semifinals

Bethany Christian 37, Elkhart Christian 36

Lakeland Christian 50, Lakewood Park 34

Championship

Bethany Christian 63, Lakeland Christian 49

53. Southwood

Championship

Southwood 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 57