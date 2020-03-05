3/4 Boys Basketball Sectional Wednesday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo knocked off SAC champion Bishop Luers in 3A while Blackhawk Christian’s debut in 2A went swimmingly against Whitko as boys basketball sectionals continued around northeast Indiana on Wednesday night.
4A at Elkhart Central
Penn 52 Elkhart Central 51 (F)
Goshen 56 Warsaw 57 (F); Wednesday’s winners play at 8 p.m. Friday
3A at Garrett HS
Garrett 50 Woodlan 75 (F)
Leo 58 Bishop Luers 46 (F); Wednesday’s winners play at 8 p.m. Friday
2A at Westview HS
Bremen 44 Fairfield 43 (F)
Central Noble 61 Eastside 40 (F); Wednesday’s winners play at 8 p.m. Friday
2A Manchester HS
Adams Central 39 South Adams 55 (F)
Whitko 52 Blackhawk Christian 76 (F); Winners play at 8 p.m. Friday