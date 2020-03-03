3/3 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Below is the list of Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 senior girls’ basketball players for 2019-2020 as compiled by Hoosier Basketball Magazine. These girls were selected from approximately 1,300 senior players statewide. Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60. Two sessions of the 39th annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 8th at Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis (6401 E. 75th St.). Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST). The Top 60 Senior Workout includes the state’s top three scorers— RaShaya Kyle, Marion (27.3 ppg), Madison Layden, Northwestern (25.6) and Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern (24.8)— along with eight other senior standouts who averaged more than 20 ppg. There are four players that will participate in the Top 60 Workout who also competed in the 2020 IHSAA state finals on February 29th— Katie Davidson and Kristian Young of Lawrence North (AAAA Champion) as well as Kendall Bostic and Layden of Northwestern (AAAA Runner-up). Three players from the AAA championship contest were selected but are unable to participate. They are Kate Rulli of champion NorthWood and Leah Miller and Hope Tomlinson of runner-up Salem. Twenty of the Top 60 selectees have signed with Division I Universities including nine that were featued on the 2019-20 traditional cover of Hoosier Basketball Magazine. Three pictured front and center are Layden (Purdue) and Parrish (Oregon) plus Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville (Penn State) who is selected but is unable to participate due to injury. Other notables include Bostic (Michigan State); Sydney Graber, Homestead (Cental Michigan); Kyle (Purdue); Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central (Cental Michigan); Jasmine McWilliams, North Central-Marion (Northwestern) and Lindsey Syrek, University (New Jersey Institute of Technology). Seven-time state champion coach Rick Risinger (Heritage Christian) will direct both sessions. Other outstanding Indiana girls' high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2020 Top 60 staff— Brad Burden (Providence), Bryan Graham (Triton Central), Jane Schott (West Lafayette) and Antoine Wynne (Lawrence Central). Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 girls follow. Class of 2020 Top 60 Senior Girls Addie Bayman, Woodlan Natalie Boesing, Providence Caily Bolser, Mississinewa Kyrstin Bond, South Dearborn Allison Bosse, Brownsburg Kendall Bostic, Northwestern Meghan Busick, Bellmont Darrian Carmean, Vincennes Lincoln Maya Chandler, Triton Central Ella Collier, Danville Courtlynn Crowe, Peru Katie Davidson, Lawrence North Bree Dossen, Heritage Aliyah Evans, Greensburg Hannah Farrell, Greenfield-Central Maddi Fulks, Bethesda Christian Khera Goss, Ben Davis Sydney Graber, Homestead Paige Gregory, Mooresville Mallory Hawkins, South Vermillion Kenna Hisle, Evansville North Sydney Jacobsen, Harrison (West Lafayette) Jaci Jones, Fort Wayne South Claire Knies, Jasper RaShaya Kyle, Marion Madeline Lawrence, Winchester Madison Layden, Northwestern Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central Jackie Maulucci, Hamilton Southeastern Jaylah Mays, Scottsburg Brilan McCory, East Central Jasmine McWilliams, North Central (Marion) Braxtin Mickens, Indianapolis Tech Jaliah Nailor, Lawrence Central Haley Nichols, Avon Alaina Omonode, West Lafayette Rylie Parker, Homestead Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern Reganne Pate, Penn Sydnee Perry, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Tamia Perryman, Fishers Meredith Raley, Gibson Southern Jordan Reid, New Palestine Lydia Reimbold, Fort Wayne Luers Ashley Schroer, Brownstown Central Dash Shaw, Crown Point Madison Stamm, Anderson Prep Rylie Stephens, Triton Central Mackenzie Stien, Brownsburg Abby Stoddard, Crown Point Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joe Lindsey Syrek, University K'Ja Talley, Warren Central Ainsley Urbanski, Bloomington North Ella Vermilion, Marion Alana Vinson, Roncalli Syndey Watkins, Heritage Christian Jazmen Watts, South Bend Riley Madison Webb, Bedford North Lawrence Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill Yiesha Williams, Elkhart Central Ilani Williams-Harris, Covenant Christian (Marion) Kristian Young, Lawrence North Sara Zabrecky, Munster Class of 2020 Top 60 Senior Girls SELECTED BUT MEDICALLY UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE DUE TO INJURY Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville • Lexie Green, Southport • Juliana Kemper, Lawrenceburg