3/3 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Bloomington South (13) 23-0 278 1
- Lawrence Central (1) 22-1 221 3
- Lawrence North 22-2 199 2
- Munster 21-1 181 4
- Chesterton 21-2 152 5
- Culver Academy 16-4 149 6
- Hamilton Southeastern 17-5 137 9
- Lafayette Jeff 21-4 110 7
- Brownsburg 18-4 74 10
- S. Bend Adams 20-3 48 NR
Others receiving votes:
Carmel 40. Indianapolis Attucks 28. Warren Central 25. Northridge 25. Indpls Cathedral 7. Michigan City 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Silver Creek (13) 22-2 278 1
- Heritage Hills 20-3 240 3
- Greensburg 21-2 196 5
- Mishawaka Marian (1) 18-4 195 6
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 17-5 139 7
- Norwell 20-2 130 4
- Danville 19-4 129 2
- Delta 18-4 116 8
- Ev. Bosse 17-6 91 9
- Sullivan 21-3 66 10
Others receiving votes:
Hammond 46. Indpls Brebeuf 19. S. Bend Washington 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 7. Jimtown 6. Mississinewa 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Shenandoah (8) 20-2 268 1
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 20-3 254 2
- Linton-Stockton 22-2 220 3
- Westview 20-3 195 4
- University 20-4 159 5
- S. Decatur 21-2 135 6
- Parke Heritage 20-3 110 7
- Central Noble 20-4 93 8
- Prairie Hts. 18-5 64 10
- S. Spencer 19-4 61 NR
Others receiving votes:
Bowman Academy 27. Ev. Mater Dei 24. Blackford 18. Tipton 15. Indpls Covenant Christian 14. Paoli 14. Churubusco 9.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (9) 22-1 266 1
- Gary 21st Century (5) 21-3 252 2
- Greenwood Christian 22-1 234 3
- Kouts 21-2 186 4
- Lafayette Catholic 19-4 153 5
- Loogootee 18-5 147 6
- Covington 17-6 118 8
- Providence Cristo Rey 18-4 111 9
- N. Daviess 15-8 69 7
- Christian Academy 16-7 64 10
Others receiving votes:
Washington Twp. 43. Morristown 16. Bloomfield 7. W. Washington 7. Oldenburg 7.