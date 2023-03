INDIANA BOYS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL SCORES

4A at Carroll

Northrop 59 East Noble 53

Snider 57 North Side 64

Title Game Saturday at 7 p.m.

4A at Columbia City

South Side vs. Wayne ppd.; 10 a.m. Saturday

Columbia City vs. Huntington North ppd.; Noon Saturday

Title Game Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

3A at Garrett

Heritage vs. Bishop Dwenger ppd.; 6 p.m. Saturday

Concordia vs. Woodlan ppd.; 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Title Game Monday at 7:30 p.m.

3A at Peru

Oak Hill 47 Peru 55

Maconaquah 60 Norwell 80

Title Game Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

3A at NorthWood

Lakeland vs. West Noble ppd.; Saturday at 6 p.m.

Fairfield vs. NorthWood ppd.; Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Title Game Monday at 7:30 p.m.

2A at South Adams

Bishop Luers 44 Adams Central 65

Manchester 42 Blackhawk Christian 75

Title Game Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

2A at Westview

Eastside vs. Westview ppd.; Saturday at 6 p.m.

Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights ppd.; Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

2A at Rochester

Wabash vs. Winamac ppd.; Saturday at 6 p.m.

Rochester vs. Cass ppd.; Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Title Game Monday at 7:30 p.m.

1A at Hamilton

Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian Academy ppd.; Saturday at 11 a.m.

Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Bethany Christian ppd.; Saturday at 1 p.m.

Title Game Saturday at 8 p.m.

1A at Southwood

Northfield 35 Southwood 69

Smith Academy 40 Canterbury 47

Title Game Saturday at 6 p.m.

OHIO BOYS BASKETBALL DISTRICT TITLE GAMES

Division IV

Antwerp — Patrick Henry —

Crestview — Ottoville —