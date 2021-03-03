3/3 Boys Basketball Sectionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Will Shank tallied 14 points and 10 assists to lead Canterbury over the reigning ACAC Tournament champion South Adams in 2A sectional action at Bluffton High School to headline area prep hoops on Wednesday.
3A at Woodlan
Bishop Luers 78 Garrett 50 (F)
Leo — Angola –; Wednesday’s winners to play Friday at 8 p.m.
2A at Westview
Prairie Heights 45 Churubusco 89 (F)
Central Noble — Westview –; Wednesday’s winners to play Friday at 8 p.m.
2A at Bluffton
Canterbury 70 South Adams 63 (F)
Adams Central — Manchester –; Wednesday’s winners to play Friday at 8 p.m.