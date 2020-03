3/3 Boys Basketball Sectionals Tip Off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A dunkin’ dozen! WANE-TV hit up 12 IHSAA sectional games on the opening night of boys postseason basketball in a mini-Highlight Zone as the tournament got rolling!

4A at Carroll HS

Northrop 52 North Side 48 (F); Winner vs. Carroll at 6 p.m. Friday

East Noble 51 DeKalb 36 (F); Winner vs. Snider at 8 p.m. Friday

4A at Huntington North HS

Columbia City 44 Huntington North 46 (F); Winner vs. New Haven Friday at 6 p.m.

Homestead 70 Wayne 50 (F); Winner vs. South Side at 8 p.m. Friday

3A at Norwell HS

Bellmont 64 Eastern 41 (F); Winner vs. Norwell at 6 p.m. Friday

Oak Hill 43 Mississinewa 57 (F); Winner vs. Heritage at 8 p.m. Friday

3A at Garrett HS

Bishop Dwenger 39 Concordia 49 (F); Winner vs. Angola at 6 p.m. Friday

3A at NorthWood HS

Tippecanoe Valley 33 Lakeland 54 (F); Winner vs. Wawasee at 8 p.m. Friday

2A at Westview HS

Prairie Heights 54 Westview 70 (F); Winner vs. Churubusco on Friday at 6 p.m.

2A at Manchester HS

Wabash 53 Bluffton 44 (F)

Manchester 56 Canterbury 58 (F); Winners from Tuesday play at 6 p.m. Friday

2A at Blackford HS

Sheridan 40 Tipton 57 (F); Winner vs. Eastbrook at 6 p.m. Friday

Blackford 82 Madison-Grant 60 (F); Winner vs. Taylor at 8 p.m. Friday

1A at Fremont HS

Bethany Christian 40 Fremont 50 (F); Winner vs. Lakewood Park at 8 p.m. Friday

1A at Southern Wells HS

North Miami 50 Northfield 85 (F); Winner vs. Lakeland Christian at 6 p.m. Friday

Smith Academy 28 Southern Wells 63 (F); Winner vs. Southwood at 8 p.m. Friday