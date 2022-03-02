FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan bested Bishop Dwenger 65-63 in overtime while Concordia edged Garrett 42-40 at Paul Bateman Gymnasium on Wednesday night to headline boys sectional action in northeast Indiana.

Woodlan was led by Joe Reidy’s 22 points while Alex Miller added 14 points and Braden Smith 11. Dwenger was paced by Beau Jacquay’s 17 points while Owen Shively added 15 and CJ Pieper 14.

In the nightcap at Garrett the host Railroaders held tough against Concordia, but Cole Hayworth’s nine points led the Cadets to victory. Kyle Smith led GHS with 17 points.

Woodlan and Concordia will now square off in the semifinals on Friday at 8 p.m., following the Bishop Luers-Leo game at 6 p.m.

3A Sectional 21 at Garrett HS

Woodlan 65 Bishop Dwenger 63 OT

Concordia 42 Garrett 40

2A Sectional 35 at Westview HS

Fairfield 53 Bremen 42

Eastside 42 Westview 32

2A Sectional 36 at Bluffton HS

Wabash 51 Adams Central 66

Canterbury 59 Bluffton 42