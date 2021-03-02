3/2 OHSAA Tournament – Antwerp advances to district title game

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – Jagger Landers scored 23 points to lead top-ranked Antwerp to a 58-28 win over Fayette in Defiance on Tuesday night in the Division IV District Semifinals to headline local Ohio boys basketball action.

Division IV District Semifinals at Defiance
5:30 Antwerp 58, Fayette 28 (F)
7:30 Toledo Christian vs. Hicksville
Winners meet for District Title at 7 p.m. Friday

Division IV District Semifinals at Elida
Columbus Grove 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 38 (F)
7:30 Crestview vs. Ottoville
Winners meet for District Title at 7 p.m. Friday

