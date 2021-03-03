3/2 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

by: Associated Press

Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Homestead (12) 22-0 240 1
  2. Carmel 20-2 196 2
  3. Lawrence North 22-2 182 3
  4. S. Bend Adams 21-1 164 5
  5. Indpls Cathedral 18-2 162 4
  6. Plainfield 20-2 117 6
  7. Warren Central 18-6 106 8
  8. Lafayette Jeff 22-2 104 7
  9. McCutcheon 16-3 49 NR
  10. Gary West 17-4 42 9
    Others receiving votes:
    Indianapolis Attucks 30. Indpls N. Central 17. Bloomington South 12. Westfield 7. Center Grove 6. Ev. Reitz 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Hammond (11) 15-1 238 1
  2. Silver Creek (1) 18-4 216 2
  3. Mishawaka Marian 18-3 186 3
  4. Heritage Hills 16-3 146 5
  5. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 17-4 145 6
  6. Guerin Catholic 17-3 136 7
  7. Sullivan 18-3 81 8
  8. N. Harrison 18-3 62 NR
  9. Leo 18-4 59 4
  10. Greensburg 15-4 45 9
    Others receiving votes:
    Beech Grove 34. Indpls Brebeuf 23. Danville 16. Western 13. Connersville 12. Hamilton Hts. 8. Delta 7. Ev. Bosse 7. Glenn 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (12) 21-3 240 1
  2. Shenandoah 21-3 212 2
  3. Central Noble 23-1 185 3
  4. S. Ripley 21-1 148 5
  5. Parke Heritage 21-3 147 4
  6. Linton-Stockton 20-4 113 6
  7. Indpls Covenant Christian 19-4 93 9
  8. Blackford 20-4 88 8
  9. S. Spencer 17-5 63 7
  10. Rochester 16-1 49 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Madison-Grant 39. Northeastern 29. Churubusco 15. Andrean 13. Carroll (Flora) 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Barr-Reeve (12) 22-2 240 1
  2. Loogootee 19-3 212 2
  3. Kouts 24-2 186 3
  4. N. Daviess 20-3 174 4
  5. Indpls Lutheran 20-3 143 5
  6. Morristown 18-4 113 6
  7. Edinburgh 18-5 107 7
  8. Tindley 13-9 92 8
  9. Orleans 15-5 53 10
  10. Bloomfield 13-9 50 9
    Others receiving votes:
    Argos 30. Covington 22. Jac-Cen-Del 6. Lafayette Catholic 6. Lanesville 6.

