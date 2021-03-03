3/2 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Homestead (12) 22-0 240 1
- Carmel 20-2 196 2
- Lawrence North 22-2 182 3
- S. Bend Adams 21-1 164 5
- Indpls Cathedral 18-2 162 4
- Plainfield 20-2 117 6
- Warren Central 18-6 106 8
- Lafayette Jeff 22-2 104 7
- McCutcheon 16-3 49 NR
- Gary West 17-4 42 9
Others receiving votes:
Indianapolis Attucks 30. Indpls N. Central 17. Bloomington South 12. Westfield 7. Center Grove 6. Ev. Reitz 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Hammond (11) 15-1 238 1
- Silver Creek (1) 18-4 216 2
- Mishawaka Marian 18-3 186 3
- Heritage Hills 16-3 146 5
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 17-4 145 6
- Guerin Catholic 17-3 136 7
- Sullivan 18-3 81 8
- N. Harrison 18-3 62 NR
- Leo 18-4 59 4
- Greensburg 15-4 45 9
Others receiving votes:
Beech Grove 34. Indpls Brebeuf 23. Danville 16. Western 13. Connersville 12. Hamilton Hts. 8. Delta 7. Ev. Bosse 7. Glenn 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (12) 21-3 240 1
- Shenandoah 21-3 212 2
- Central Noble 23-1 185 3
- S. Ripley 21-1 148 5
- Parke Heritage 21-3 147 4
- Linton-Stockton 20-4 113 6
- Indpls Covenant Christian 19-4 93 9
- Blackford 20-4 88 8
- S. Spencer 17-5 63 7
- Rochester 16-1 49 NR
Others receiving votes:
Madison-Grant 39. Northeastern 29. Churubusco 15. Andrean 13. Carroll (Flora) 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (12) 22-2 240 1
- Loogootee 19-3 212 2
- Kouts 24-2 186 3
- N. Daviess 20-3 174 4
- Indpls Lutheran 20-3 143 5
- Morristown 18-4 113 6
- Edinburgh 18-5 107 7
- Tindley 13-9 92 8
- Orleans 15-5 53 10
- Bloomfield 13-9 50 9
Others receiving votes:
Argos 30. Covington 22. Jac-Cen-Del 6. Lafayette Catholic 6. Lanesville 6.