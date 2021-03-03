3/2 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 4A no. 1 Homestead got 28 points from Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer to improve to 23-0 on the season to headline the opening night of boys basketball sectional play in Indinaa. The Spartans advance to face South Side Friday at 6 p.m. in the Columbia City Sectional semifinals.

In 4A action at East Noble High School, Jalen Jackson scored 24 points to lead Carroll over Northrop 70-41. Carroll moves on to face North Side Friday at 6 p.m. in what will be your Highlight Zone "Game of the Week."