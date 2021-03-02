3/2 Boys Sectional Basketball Opening Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 1 Homestead got 28 points from Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer to improve to 23-0 on the season to headline the opening night of boys basketball sectional play in Indinaa. The Spartans advance to face South Side Friday at 6 p.m. in the Columbia City Sectional semifinals.

In 4A action at East Noble High School, Jalen Jackson scored 24 points to lead Carroll over Northrop 70-41. Carroll moves on to face North Side Friday at 6 p.m. in what will be your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

4A at East Noble

Carroll 70 Northrop 41; Winner vs. North Side Friday at 6 p.m.

DeKalb — Snider –; Winner vs. East Noble Friday at 8 p.m.

4A at Columbia City

Huntington North 37 Homestead 62; Winner vs. South Side Friday at 6 p.m.

Wayne — Columbia City –; Winner vs. New Haven at 8 p.m. Friday

4A at Marion

Lafayette Jeff 83 Marion 74; Winner vs. Harrison at 6 p.m. Friday

Logansport — Kokomo –; Winner vs. McCutcheon at 8 p.m. Friday

4A at Elkhart

Penn 57 Goshen 25; Winner vs. Northridge at 6 p.m. Friday

Concord — Elkhart –; Winner vs. Warsaw at 8 p.m. Friday

3A West Noble

Tippecanoe Valley — Wawasee –; Winner vs. NorthWood at 8 p.m. Friday

3A at Woodlan

Concordia 75 Woodlan 60; Winner vs. Bishop Dwenger at 6 p.m. Friday

3A at Mississinewa

Oak Hill 48 Mississinewa 55; Winner vs. Heritage at 6 p.m. Friday

Bellmont — Eastern –; Winner vs. Norwell at 8 p.m. Friday

3A at New Castle

Hamilton Heights 66 Yorktown 53; Winner vs. Muncie Burris at 6 p.m. Friday

Jay County — Delta –; Winner vs. New Castle at 8 p.m. Friday

2A at Westview

Eastside 48 Fairfield 30; Winner vs. Bremen at 6 p.m. Friday

2A at Bluffton

Whitko 56 Wabash 48

Blackhawk Christian — Bluffton –; Tuesday’s winners play at 6 p.m. Friday

2A at Blackford

Eastbrook 49 Sheridan 53; Winner vs. Taylor on Friday at 6 p.m.

Madison-Grant — Blackford –; Winner vs. Tipton on Friday at 8 p.m.

1A at Bethany Christian

Hamilton 25 Lakewood Park Christian 78; Winner vs. Fremont at 8 p.m. Friday

1A at North Miami

Southwood 88 Southern Wells 39; Winner vs. North Miami at 6 p.m. Friday

Lakeland Christian — Smith Academy –; Winner vs. Northfield at 8 p.m. Friday