3/2 Boys Sectional Basketball Opening Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 1 Homestead got 28 points from Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer to improve to 23-0 on the season to headline the opening night of boys basketball sectional play in Indinaa. The Spartans advance to face South Side Friday at 6 p.m. in the Columbia City Sectional semifinals.
In 4A action at East Noble High School, Jalen Jackson scored 24 points to lead Carroll over Northrop 70-41. Carroll moves on to face North Side Friday at 6 p.m. in what will be your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”
4A at East Noble
Carroll 70 Northrop 41; Winner vs. North Side Friday at 6 p.m.
DeKalb — Snider –; Winner vs. East Noble Friday at 8 p.m.
4A at Columbia City
Huntington North 37 Homestead 62; Winner vs. South Side Friday at 6 p.m.
Wayne — Columbia City –; Winner vs. New Haven at 8 p.m. Friday
4A at Marion
Lafayette Jeff 83 Marion 74; Winner vs. Harrison at 6 p.m. Friday
Logansport — Kokomo –; Winner vs. McCutcheon at 8 p.m. Friday
4A at Elkhart
Penn 57 Goshen 25; Winner vs. Northridge at 6 p.m. Friday
Concord — Elkhart –; Winner vs. Warsaw at 8 p.m. Friday
3A West Noble
Tippecanoe Valley — Wawasee –; Winner vs. NorthWood at 8 p.m. Friday
3A at Woodlan
Concordia 75 Woodlan 60; Winner vs. Bishop Dwenger at 6 p.m. Friday
3A at Mississinewa
Oak Hill 48 Mississinewa 55; Winner vs. Heritage at 6 p.m. Friday
Bellmont — Eastern –; Winner vs. Norwell at 8 p.m. Friday
3A at New Castle
Hamilton Heights 66 Yorktown 53; Winner vs. Muncie Burris at 6 p.m. Friday
Jay County — Delta –; Winner vs. New Castle at 8 p.m. Friday
2A at Westview
Eastside 48 Fairfield 30; Winner vs. Bremen at 6 p.m. Friday
2A at Bluffton
Whitko 56 Wabash 48
Blackhawk Christian — Bluffton –; Tuesday’s winners play at 6 p.m. Friday
2A at Blackford
Eastbrook 49 Sheridan 53; Winner vs. Taylor on Friday at 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant — Blackford –; Winner vs. Tipton on Friday at 8 p.m.
1A at Bethany Christian
Hamilton 25 Lakewood Park Christian 78; Winner vs. Fremont at 8 p.m. Friday
1A at North Miami
Southwood 88 Southern Wells 39; Winner vs. North Miami at 6 p.m. Friday
Lakeland Christian — Smith Academy –; Winner vs. Northfield at 8 p.m. Friday