ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in school history, the Central Noble boys basketball team is going to the state finals after knocking off Carroll (Flora), 54-48.

Wisconsin commit Connor Essegian dropped a team-high 25 points on Saturday. He also moved into tenth place all-time in the state’s scoring leaders with 2,508 career points. Connor Lemon also hit some big shots off the bench, knocking in a pair of 3-pointers and finishing with 11 points.

Central Noble will face Providence in the 2A state final on Saturday.

In Class 3A, Leo came one step short of returning to the state finals after losing to Mishawaka Marian, 74-63.

Caedmon Bontrager dropped a team-high 26 points. Sophomore Jackson McGee was the only other Leo player to finish in double figures with 13 points.

Leo’s season ends with a record of 21-6.