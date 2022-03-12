FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eight northeast Indiana teams remained after the sectional round – Homestead, Snider, Leo, Norwell, Blackhawk Christian, Central Noble, Fremont and Southwood.

Just two teams advanced to the semi-state round on Saturday.

In Class 2A, Central Noble advanced to the semi-state round after a 58-53 overtime win on Saturday night. Central Noble also took down Hammond Bishop Noll in the regional semifinal.

In a repeat of last year’s thrilling regional title, No. 8 Leo once again knocked off to No. 3 NorthWood, 56-43.

Meanwhile, no northeast Indiana teams advanced to the semi-state in Class A and 4A after Fremont, Southwood, Snider and Homestead each lost in the regional semifinal round.

Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of Saturday’s regionals:

Championship

Class 4A

1. Michigan City

Chesterton 59, Penn 48

2. Logansport

Kokomo 64, Westfield 60

3. Southport

Indpls Cathedral 72, Indpls Ben Davis 57

4. Seymour

Bloomington North 75, Franklin 69

Class 3A

5. South Bend Washington

Mishawaka Marian 39, Culver Academy 38

6. New Castle

Leo 56, NorthWood 43

7. Greencastle

Beech Grove 66, Danville 50

8. Washington

Sullivan 89, Ev. Bosse 85

Class 2A

9. N. Judson

Central Noble 58, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 53, OT

10. Lapel

Carroll (Flora) 44, Monroe Central 23

11. Greenfield-Central

Eastern Hancock 54, University 47

12. Southridge

Providence 44, Forest Park 37

Class 1A

13. Triton

Gary 21st Century 56, Triton 47

14. Frankfort

Lafayette Catholic 64, Liberty Christian 45

15. Martinsville

Jac-Cen-Del 71, Indpls Lutheran 54

16. Loogootee

N. Daviess 43, Borden 32

Semifinal

Class 4A

1. Michigan City

Chesterton 65, S. Bend Adams 51

Penn 53, Munster 47

2. Logansport

Kokomo 45, Ft. Wayne Snider 40

Westfield 64, Homestead 53

3. Southport

Indpls Ben Davis 52, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50

Indpls Cathedral 52, Terre Haute North 47

4. Seymour

Bloomington North 63, Ev. North 45

Franklin 58, Floyd Central 51

Class 3A

5. South Bend Washington

Culver Academy 66, Peru 59

Mishawaka Marian 85, Lighthouse CPA 55

6. New Castle

Leo 48, Norwell 39

NorthWood 52, Yorktown 51

7. Greencastle

Beech Grove 65, Brownstown 57

Danville 56, Indpls Brebeuf 50

8. Washington

Ev. Bosse 73, Lawrenceburg 62

Sullivan 52, N. Harrison 49

Class 2A

9. N. Judson

Central Noble 80, Hammond Noll 61

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 55, N. Judson 27

10. Lapel

Carroll (Flora) 60, Rensselaer 49

Monroe Central 42, Tipton 36

11. Greenfield-Central

Eastern Hancock 63, Southmont 47

University 56, Triton Central 49

12. Southridge

Forest Park 64, Paoli 49

Providence 50, Linton 47

Class 1A

13. Triton

Gary 21st Century 79, N. White 64

Triton 58, Fremont 55

14. Frankfort

Lafayette Catholic 75, Southwood 56

Liberty Christian 70, Blue River 56

15. Martinsville

Indpls Lutheran 63, Indpls Metro 54

Jac-Cen-Del 63, Bloomfield 54

16. Loogootee

Borden 48, Springs Valley 44

N. Daviess 38, Edinburgh 37