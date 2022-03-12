FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eight northeast Indiana teams remained after the sectional round – Homestead, Snider, Leo, Norwell, Blackhawk Christian, Central Noble, Fremont and Southwood.
Just two teams advanced to the semi-state round on Saturday.
In Class 2A, Central Noble advanced to the semi-state round after a 58-53 overtime win on Saturday night. Central Noble also took down Hammond Bishop Noll in the regional semifinal.
In a repeat of last year’s thrilling regional title, No. 8 Leo once again knocked off to No. 3 NorthWood, 56-43.
Meanwhile, no northeast Indiana teams advanced to the semi-state in Class A and 4A after Fremont, Southwood, Snider and Homestead each lost in the regional semifinal round.
Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of Saturday’s regionals:
Championship
Class 4A
1. Michigan City
Chesterton 59, Penn 48
2. Logansport
Kokomo 64, Westfield 60
3. Southport
Indpls Cathedral 72, Indpls Ben Davis 57
4. Seymour
Bloomington North 75, Franklin 69
Class 3A
5. South Bend Washington
Mishawaka Marian 39, Culver Academy 38
6. New Castle
Leo 56, NorthWood 43
7. Greencastle
Beech Grove 66, Danville 50
8. Washington
Sullivan 89, Ev. Bosse 85
Class 2A
9. N. Judson
Central Noble 58, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 53, OT
10. Lapel
Carroll (Flora) 44, Monroe Central 23
11. Greenfield-Central
Eastern Hancock 54, University 47
12. Southridge
Providence 44, Forest Park 37
Class 1A
13. Triton
Gary 21st Century 56, Triton 47
14. Frankfort
Lafayette Catholic 64, Liberty Christian 45
15. Martinsville
Jac-Cen-Del 71, Indpls Lutheran 54
16. Loogootee
N. Daviess 43, Borden 32
Semifinal
Class 4A
1. Michigan City
Chesterton 65, S. Bend Adams 51
Penn 53, Munster 47
2. Logansport
Kokomo 45, Ft. Wayne Snider 40
Westfield 64, Homestead 53
3. Southport
Indpls Ben Davis 52, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50
Indpls Cathedral 52, Terre Haute North 47
4. Seymour
Bloomington North 63, Ev. North 45
Franklin 58, Floyd Central 51
Class 3A
5. South Bend Washington
Culver Academy 66, Peru 59
Mishawaka Marian 85, Lighthouse CPA 55
6. New Castle
Leo 48, Norwell 39
NorthWood 52, Yorktown 51
7. Greencastle
Beech Grove 65, Brownstown 57
Danville 56, Indpls Brebeuf 50
8. Washington
Ev. Bosse 73, Lawrenceburg 62
Sullivan 52, N. Harrison 49
Class 2A
9. N. Judson
Central Noble 80, Hammond Noll 61
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 55, N. Judson 27
10. Lapel
Carroll (Flora) 60, Rensselaer 49
Monroe Central 42, Tipton 36
11. Greenfield-Central
Eastern Hancock 63, Southmont 47
University 56, Triton Central 49
12. Southridge
Forest Park 64, Paoli 49
Providence 50, Linton 47
Class 1A
13. Triton
Gary 21st Century 79, N. White 64
Triton 58, Fremont 55
14. Frankfort
Lafayette Catholic 75, Southwood 56
Liberty Christian 70, Blue River 56
15. Martinsville
Indpls Lutheran 63, Indpls Metro 54
Jac-Cen-Del 63, Bloomfield 54
16. Loogootee
Borden 48, Springs Valley 44
N. Daviess 38, Edinburgh 37