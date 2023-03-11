NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – Four northeast Indiana teams are still dancing in the IHSAA boys basketball state tournament following Saturday’s regional round.

Wayne, Bishop Dwenger, Blackhawk Christian and Southwood earned regional titles on Saturday, advancing to next weekend’s semi-state round.

In New Castle, Bishop Dwenger dominated from the opening tip to topple Twin Lakes, 65-43. Preston Ross finished with a double-double, including a game-high 23 points, while Sam Campbell also finished in double figures. This is Bishop Dwenger’s first regional title since 2015.

At Logansport, Wayne stunned Noblesville in a 62-60 win in Class 4A. This is the Generals’ second ever regional title and their first since 1981. Preston Comer and Jevon Lewis Jr. led Wayne with 18 points apiece.

In Class 2A, Blackhawk Christian throttled Tipton, 80-59, to win their seventh regional title in program history. Gage Sefton led the Braves with 20 points, while Kellen Pickett, Isaac Smith and Josh Furst also finished in double figures.

Finally at Frankfort, Southwood stunned Blue River Valley, 57-38, in Class A. This is Southwood’s second regional title in three seasons and their fourth in school history.

Pairings for next Saturday’s semi-state round will be revealed by the IHSAA on Sunday at 1 p.m.