FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Boys basketball sectionals tipped off all around northeast Indiana on Tuesday night with 4A no. 4 Homestead holding off Huntington North at Bob Straight Court, while Snider edged SAC rival North Side 60-59 at DeKalb to name just a few key area games.

4A at Huntington North HS

Huntington North 43 Homestead 56

South Side 78 Columbia City 39

4A at DeKalb HS

Snider 60 North Side 59

East Noble 72 Northrop 83

4A at Elkhart HS

Warsaw 56 Penn 67

3A at Garrett HS

Leo 48 Angola 15

3A at Norwell HS

Heritage 54 Norwell 72

Bellmont 54 Mississinewa 43

3A at Wawasee HS

Tippecanoe Valley 60 West Noble 55

3A at New Castle HS

New Castle 33 Jay County 44

Yorktown 45 Delta 36

2A at Bluffton HS

South Adams 36 Whitko 49

Manchester 39 Blackhawk Christian 70

2A at Westview HS

Churubusco 55 Central Noble 71

2A at Tipton HS

Madison-Grant 59 Blackford 43

Tipton 61 Taylor 48

1A at Fremont HS

Hamilton 22 Fremont 88

1A at Southern Wells HS

Northfield 50 Southwood 56

Smith Academy 47 Lakeland Christian Academy 58

OHIO BOYS BASKETBALL

Division IV District Semifinals

Antwerp 47 Stryker 15

Defiance Ayersville 56 Pioneer North Central 45



Convoy Crestview 50 Ottoville 60

Kalida 42 Columbus Grove 50