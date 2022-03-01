FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Boys basketball sectionals tipped off all around northeast Indiana on Tuesday night with 4A no. 4 Homestead holding off Huntington North at Bob Straight Court, while Snider edged SAC rival North Side 60-59 at DeKalb to name just a few key area games.
4A at Huntington North HS
Huntington North 43 Homestead 56
South Side 78 Columbia City 39
4A at DeKalb HS
Snider 60 North Side 59
East Noble 72 Northrop 83
4A at Elkhart HS
Warsaw 56 Penn 67
3A at Garrett HS
Leo 48 Angola 15
3A at Norwell HS
Heritage 54 Norwell 72
Bellmont 54 Mississinewa 43
3A at Wawasee HS
Tippecanoe Valley 60 West Noble 55
3A at New Castle HS
New Castle 33 Jay County 44
Yorktown 45 Delta 36
2A at Bluffton HS
South Adams 36 Whitko 49
Manchester 39 Blackhawk Christian 70
2A at Westview HS
Churubusco 55 Central Noble 71
2A at Tipton HS
Madison-Grant 59 Blackford 43
Tipton 61 Taylor 48
1A at Fremont HS
Hamilton 22 Fremont 88
1A at Southern Wells HS
Northfield 50 Southwood 56
Smith Academy 47 Lakeland Christian Academy 58
OHIO BOYS BASKETBALL
Division IV District Semifinals
Antwerp 47 Stryker 15
Defiance Ayersville 56 Pioneer North Central 45
Convoy Crestview 50 Ottoville 60
Kalida 42 Columbus Grove 50