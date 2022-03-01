By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Chesterton (12) 23-0 240 1
  2. Fishers 21-2 206 2
  3. Carmel 17-5 151 4
  4. Homestead 19-5 147 3
  5. Indpls Ben Davis 18-6 125 5
  6. Penn 20-2 121 6
  7. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 19-2 111 7
  8. Indpls Cathedral 19-6 85 8
  9. Valparaiso 19-4 75 9
  10. Anderson 19-4 73 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Lawrence North 35. Bloomington North 26. Floyd Central 15. Lafayette Jeff 9. Terre Haute North 8. Jasper 7. Lafayette Harrison 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Glenn (10) 21-2 236 1
  2. Mishawaka Marian (2) 19-3 209 2
  3. NorthWood 22-2 177 5
  4. Sullivan 21-2 134 3
  5. Brownstown 20-3 121 8
  6. New Castle 17-4 109 9
  7. Norwell 19-4 92 6
  8. Leo 16-5 84 4
  9. Connersville 18-6 78 10
  10. Greensburg 20-4 62 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Peru 55. Indpls Brebeuf 44. N. Harrison 27. S. Bend Washington 12.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Monroe Central (11) 21-0 230 1
  2. Eastside 23-1 206 2
  3. Central Noble 22-2 190 3
  4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 19-4 180 5
  5. Linton-Stockton 20-4 136 4
  6. Carroll (Flora) 20-1 116 6
  7. Wapahani 18-4 103 7
  8. S. Spencer 18-3 89 8
  9. Eastern Hancock 17-5 67 10
  10. Lake Station 19-3 54 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Northeastern 36. Indpls Park Tudor 18. Clinton Prairie 15.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Gary 21st Century (5) 18-4 222 2
  2. N. Daviess (7) 20-3 214 1
  3. Loogootee 18-5 166 4
  4. Barr-Reeve 16-7 148 5
  5. N. White 18-3 144 6
  6. Tindley 16-7 131 7
  7. Edinburgh 19-3 114 8
  8. Bloomfield 17-6 103 3
  9. Indpls Lutheran 15-5 57 10
  10. Jac-Cen-Del 17-5 42 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Lafayette Catholic 26. Argos 19. Covington 18. Indpls Metro 16. Blue River 14. Borden 6