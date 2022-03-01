By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Chesterton (12) 23-0 240 1
- Fishers 21-2 206 2
- Carmel 17-5 151 4
- Homestead 19-5 147 3
- Indpls Ben Davis 18-6 125 5
- Penn 20-2 121 6
- Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 19-2 111 7
- Indpls Cathedral 19-6 85 8
- Valparaiso 19-4 75 9
- Anderson 19-4 73 10
Others receiving votes:
Lawrence North 35. Bloomington North 26. Floyd Central 15. Lafayette Jeff 9. Terre Haute North 8. Jasper 7. Lafayette Harrison 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Glenn (10) 21-2 236 1
- Mishawaka Marian (2) 19-3 209 2
- NorthWood 22-2 177 5
- Sullivan 21-2 134 3
- Brownstown 20-3 121 8
- New Castle 17-4 109 9
- Norwell 19-4 92 6
- Leo 16-5 84 4
- Connersville 18-6 78 10
- Greensburg 20-4 62 NR
Others receiving votes:
Peru 55. Indpls Brebeuf 44. N. Harrison 27. S. Bend Washington 12.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Monroe Central (11) 21-0 230 1
- Eastside 23-1 206 2
- Central Noble 22-2 190 3
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 19-4 180 5
- Linton-Stockton 20-4 136 4
- Carroll (Flora) 20-1 116 6
- Wapahani 18-4 103 7
- S. Spencer 18-3 89 8
- Eastern Hancock 17-5 67 10
- Lake Station 19-3 54 NR
Others receiving votes:
Northeastern 36. Indpls Park Tudor 18. Clinton Prairie 15.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Gary 21st Century (5) 18-4 222 2
- N. Daviess (7) 20-3 214 1
- Loogootee 18-5 166 4
- Barr-Reeve 16-7 148 5
- N. White 18-3 144 6
- Tindley 16-7 131 7
- Edinburgh 19-3 114 8
- Bloomfield 17-6 103 3
- Indpls Lutheran 15-5 57 10
- Jac-Cen-Del 17-5 42 NR
Others receiving votes:
Lafayette Catholic 26. Argos 19. Covington 18. Indpls Metro 16. Blue River 14. Borden 6