FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After tipping off on Tuesday, boys sectional basketball continued on Wednesday night – albeit with a smaller slate – as a handful of area teams punched their ticket to Friday’s sectional semifinals.

In the early game at Paul Bateman Gymnasium it was 3A no. 13 Concordia topping Leo 51-33. Ajani Washington led the way for the Cadets with 15 points while Joe Tapp added 12 and Avery Cook 10. Leo was led by Jackson McGee’s 11 points.

In 2A action at the Stardome in Berne, it was Manchester besting Bluffton 92-54 in the first game on Wednesday night. Aaron Streveler led the Tigers with 22 points.

In the night game, it was 2A no. 3 Blackhawk Christian topping host South Adams 62-30. Josh Furst led the Braves with 17 points while Kellen Pickett, Gage Sefton, and Jimmy Davidson each had 10. Gavin Myers and Tytus Lehman led the Starfires with 8 points apiece. The Braves will now face Manchester at 7:30 p.m. Friday following the Bishop Luers vs. Adams Central game at 6 p.m.

3A Sectional at Garrett

Leo 33 Concordia 51

Garrett 40 Woodlan 66

Concordia and Woodlan to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday

3A Sectional at Peru

Maconaquah 60 Bellmont 47

Northwestern 45 Norwell 49 (OT)

Maconaquah and Norwell to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday

3A Sectional at New Castle

Frankton 44 Jay County 39

Yorktown 46 New Castle 52

Frankton and New Castle to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday

2A Sectional at South Adams

Manchester 92 Bluffton 54

South Adams 30 Blackhawk Christian 62

Manchester and Blackhawk Christian to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday

2A Sectional at Taylor

Eastern 36 Madison-Grant 53

Eastbrook 38 Tipton 74

Madison-Grant and Tipton to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday