2A no. 9 DeKalb edges 2A no. 14 Leo in penalty kicks

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – A battle between two of the best girls soccer teams in northeast Indiana lived up to its billing on Wednesday night at 2A no. 9 DeKalb edged 2A no. 14 Leo 2-1 at Lions Field.

After a scoreless first half DeKalb got on the board in the 50th minute when senior Grace Snyder tallied a goal at point-blank range to give the Barons a 1-0 lead.

Leo responded two minutes later when freshman Ella Graves netted a goal to knot the game at 1-1.

Still knotted at 1-1 after regulation and a scoreless overtime the Barons bested the Lions 4-2 in penalty kicks to earn a 2-1 win.

The Barons improve to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in NE8 play with the the victory. Leo falls to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in NE8 action.