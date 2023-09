LEO, Ind. (WANE) – In a key Northeast Eight girls soccer match-up on Monday night, 2A no. 7 Bellmont knocked off 2A no. 1 Leo 1-0 at Lions Field.

Bellmont scored the lone goal of the match in the 46th minute when Lilly Alberding found the back of the net. Bellmont goalie Taylor Louis would record a clean sheet to help the Braves secure the win.

Leo falls to 5-2-2 overall and will travel to DeKalb on Wednesday.

Bellmont improves to 6-2-2 and will host Snider on Wednesday.