FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Canterbury, ranked fourth in the state in the latest 2A poll, bested crosstown rival Blackhawk Christian 3-0 on Tuesday night at Hancock Field to headline area soccer action in northeast Indiana.

Indiana University recruit and Canterbury goalie Saed Anabtawi recorded a shutout for the Cavs.

Canterbury improves to 6-1-2 on the season while Blackhawk falls to 7-3-1.