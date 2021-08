FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 12 Bishop Dwenger got goals from Tyler Yaggy, Ben Kurtzweg, and Dominic Cruz as the Saints bested rival Bishop Luers 3-0 at the Fort Wayne Sport Club on Wednesday night to headline area boys soccer action.

Bishop Dwenger’s David Anderson recorded the shut out in goal for the Saints.

The Saints improve to 2-0 on the season while Luers drops to 0-2 with losses to 2A no. 12 Dwenger and 2A no. 2 Canterbury.