ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Connor Essegian tallied 26 points as 2A no. 11 Central Noble overcame an early deficit to defeat 2A no. 9 Prairie Heights 61-58 in front of a packed house in Albion on Wednesday night.

The victory improves Central Noble’s overall record to 17-4 and 7-2 in NECC play.

Prairie Heights falls to 15-5 overall and 6-3 in NECC action.