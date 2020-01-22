2A no. 1 Bellmont edges Carroll on the mats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A battle between two of the top wrestling program’s in area history lived up to the hype on Tuesday night as 2A no. 1 Bellmont edged Carroll 37-35 at Alumni Gym.

For Bellmont, who clinched the 2A team title over the holiday break, it means the Braves finish the dual season undefeated.

106 Isaac Ruble(Bel) pin Gilber Ruslink 1:15

113 Ben Sloffer(Car) dec Karson Everett 8-1

120 Bryson Ehle(Car) pin Isaiah Smedley :46

126 Dominic Litchfield(Bel) pin Luke Nichols 1:13

132 Calvin Faurote(Bel) dec Jared Landez 10-4

138 Kyle Lawson(Bel) pin Ethan Fitch 1:15

145 Garrett Manley(Bel) pin Evan Ulrick 4:39

152 Scottie Saylor(Car) pin Alex Mowery 1:22

160 Isaac Friedt(Bel) maj dec Donnie Hoffman 14-6

170 Logan Schillereff(Car) maj dec Carter Siefering 10-2

182 Caden Friedt(Bel) pin Isaac Eberhard :57

195 Luke Schwehn(Car) maj dec Henry Kunkleham 8-0

220 Matt Lepper(Car) pin Mason Murphy :52

285 Reeve Muncie(Car) pin Dalton Robinson :53

Bellmont 37 Carroll 35